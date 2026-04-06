Fans are furious... A mass uprising against Liverpool's management

A number of Liverpool fans have announced plans to stage protests inside Anfield Stadium during the match against Fulham this coming Saturday evening, in the 32nd round of the Premier League.

The Mirror reported that Liverpool’s “Spirit of Shankly” group has called on fans to take action during the Liverpool v Fulham match, after the club raised ticket prices for the next three seasons.

Liverpool confirmed the price increase two weeks ago, sparking a wave of anger among fans, particularly given that Liverpool achieved record revenues earlier this year.

The club intends to raise prices in line with the annual inflation rate of the Consumer Price Index, up to a maximum of 5%.

This includes an increase in general admission ticket prices for adults of between £1.25 and £1.75 per person per match, as well as an increase in season ticket prices for adults of between £21.50 and £27 for the coming season, bringing the maximum increase to £1.42 per match.

The club has made a number of concessions, including a freeze on ticket prices for senior citizens, general admission and children.

It is also worth noting that all ticket price categories remain cheaper than those of local rivals Everton, whilst Liverpool’s price increases are significantly lower than those seen by their main Premier League rivals over the past decade, according to a report on Liverpool’s official website.

However, the Supporters’ Organisation of Liverpool (SoS) is seeking further changes, as stated in a statement released on Monday, according to the Mirror.

The statement read: “Fans are angry, and they have every right to be. Liverpool FC has chosen to ignore the clear and overwhelming opposition from its supporters and press ahead with plans to raise ticket prices for the next three seasons.”

He added: “The open online meeting, the survey and the numerous discussions all point to one thing: the fans do not accept this decision. And if the club’s owners do not listen, we will force them to. It is no longer a matter of consultation; that opportunity has passed. Now, it is a matter of action.”

He continued: “The ‘SoS’ organisation has confirmed that the club has been informed of planned demonstrations; no further details have been revealed yet, but some form of protest is scheduled to take place during the team’s home match against Fulham this weekend.

The organisation has also launched its ‘Don’t Spend a Pound at the Ground’ campaign, urging fans, as far as possible, to refrain from spending money inside Anfield.

SoS wrote: “Spend your money at local, independent businesses around Anfield. It’s a simple act, but if enough people do it, it sends a clear message. Fans have also suggested postponing season ticket renewals until closer to the deadline. We support that.”

The club defended the ticket price rise by pointing to its long-standing commitment to freezing ticket costs under Fenway Sports Group ownership, highlighting rising operating and facilities costs on matchdays, as well as business rates.