Fan View: Villarreal vs Manchester United #Chukwueze trending as Africans issue rallying cry

African fans are throwing their weight behind the winger ahead of Wednesday’s final against the Red Devils

African fans are pumped up ahead of Villarreal’s Europa League final against Manchester United, and have launched an emotional rallying call ahead of the fixture.

Unai Emery’s men defeated Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final of the tournament for the first time ever.

The Yellow Submarine would be backing on fit-again Samuel Chukwueze to wreak havoc against the English team in their quest to emerge as champions in the fixture billed for Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland.

Meanwhile, the club’s African fans have taken to social media to show their support for the Super Eagles, while hoping he draws inspiration from Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala and Leicester City duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi who won Cups recently.

Will Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal defeat Manchester United to win the Europa League? #UELfinal — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 26, 2021

"Last night as I was praying, I saw Ndidi, Iheanacho and a young woman that looks like Asisat Oshoala cutting soap for Chukwueze.



Manchester United fans are playing with grace. Likalakato" pic.twitter.com/fknJR32m9k — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) May 26, 2021

The God that did it for Iheanacho, Ndidi and Asisat, would do it for Chukwueze tonight too. Amen? — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 26, 2021

Good morning all,



Today is the day the Lord has made.



The yellow submarine are ready the lift the Europa League.



All supports for Chukwueze 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/CYSMviFo0n — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) May 26, 2021

I hope we will all support Chukwueze against Manchester United same way we supported Iheanacho and Ndidi against Chelsea?👀 — Timi_ironside of Abuja 😎 (@d_timilehin) May 26, 2021

The God that did it for Ndidi & Iheanacho will do it for Chukwueze in the #UEL .



He is one of us, southeast spare parts dealer 😎, biafra boy & deserves a trophy for his top performance this year.#EuropaLeagueFinal#ImoSocials pic.twitter.com/mkmDYJH3sA — Imo Socials (@imosocials) May 26, 2021

It’s Nigeria vs Manchester United today #UELfinal



Let’s support our brother Samuel Chukwueze 🥂 — Debby🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) May 26, 2021

You are not a patriotic Nigerian if you don’t support/pray for Samuel Chukwueze and his team to win the #UELfinal today.



Please Dont let the devil use you! — 🇳🇬 D.U.C.E🗣 (@mazi_duce) May 26, 2021

Today we are praying for our brother Samuel Chukwueze, just like Kelechi and Ndidi brought the fa cup home, Samuel will bring the Europa league home too. For this we pray through Christ our Lord. Amen pic.twitter.com/1dluYcYOMG — Ezenwanyi Camp Nou ❤💙 (@Jiji_Byte) May 26, 2021

The same way Nigerians supported Ihenacho, Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala against Chelsea



They should keep the same energy in supporting Samuel Chukwueze



So it’s Nigeria vs Manchester United #UELfinal — Debby🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) May 26, 2021

Manchester United is my team, Chukwueze is my brother. My people say AKHA GBENE OWA LAYE meaning when we are all done na house we go come. So me and my brother na house we go come ooooh. Win this brother!#NaijaToTheWorld — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) May 26, 2021

All Nigerians want to see Chukwueze win the #UELfinal yes or yes??? 🇳🇬 — Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 25, 2021

God that did it for Iheanacho and Ndidi will not forsake Chukwueze

Amen? 🇳🇬 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/vYQWj6jg9g — Natasha G (@Natashagoldd) May 25, 2021

IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO ALL NIGERIANS!



Thank you Mr. PRESIDENT!



CHUKWUEZE 🇳🇬....We are behind you!#UELfinal | Garba shehu | Lukaku | Conte pic.twitter.com/MY4wEU0ZEG — Tosin Sammy (@tosinsammy_s) May 26, 2021

@chukwueze_8 God almighty make you do am for chukwueze as you do am for Victor Moses and Mikel obi make red 😈 shame amen . — Chidi Michael Agwu (@chidzymoore) May 26, 2021

The same energy used to support senior man kelz @67Kelechi and @Ndidi25 during the #FACupFinal should be sustained on for @chukwueze_8 tonight during #UELfinal. Let's be guided please.



Don't let devil use you. — Damilola_Anifowose (@Damilola_Xabi) May 26, 2021

I’m rooting for Chukwueze tonight — Blade 🔪 (@Ame_lycan) May 26, 2021

Zuazualekakato....chukwueze, I command divine snake bite in the post of man u tonight....Fayo fall and score. Grace all the way! pic.twitter.com/qtoAKDm4UV — President Hoodlum 💡🌍 (@2muchdrag) May 26, 2021

Samuel Chukwueze is bringing the #UEL home today. Best young winger in Europe pic.twitter.com/CmEKmkeMmY — Moses. (@mosesbigone) May 26, 2021