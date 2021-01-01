African All Stars

Fan View: 'Nigerians winning everywhere' - Villarreal's Chukwueze earns plaudits after Europa League success

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with Villarreal teammates
Getty Images
The Super Eagles attacker did not make the matchday squad but he is being celebrated for his team's victory at the PGE Arena Gdansk

Nigerians are celebrating Samuel Chukwueze's success at Villarreal after they defeated Manchester United on penalties in the Uefa Europa League final on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old did not recover in time for the game and he watched on from the bench as Unai Emery's men defeated the Red Devils 11-10 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time.

Wednesday’s victory made Chukwueze the latest Nigerian player to win silverware this season after Asisat Oshoala won the Uefa Women’s Champions League with Barcelona and Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi clinched the FA Cup.

Next up, is the Uefa Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday and even though no Nigerian player will be involved, the fans went on to give their favourite player in the two clubs a Nigerian name for victory.

 

