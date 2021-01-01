Fan View: 'Nigerians winning everywhere' - Villarreal's Chukwueze earns plaudits after Europa League success
Nigerians are celebrating Samuel Chukwueze's success at Villarreal after they defeated Manchester United on penalties in the Uefa Europa League final on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old did not recover in time for the game and he watched on from the bench as Unai Emery's men defeated the Red Devils 11-10 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time.
Wednesday’s victory made Chukwueze the latest Nigerian player to win silverware this season after Asisat Oshoala won the Uefa Women’s Champions League with Barcelona and Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi clinched the FA Cup.
Next up, is the Uefa Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday and even though no Nigerian player will be involved, the fans went on to give their favourite player in the two clubs a Nigerian name for victory.
Congratulations @chukwueze_8 Your achievement is outstanding, and you stand head and shoulders above the rest. Keep on growing, keep on achieving. Incredible things in store for your future. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Koleosho Olanrewaju (@lanre_koleosho) May 26, 2021
Big Congratulations to our very own brother @chukwueze_8 and his team @Eng_Villarreal on winning their first #UEL 🥇 👏🏼🇳🇬 Big win👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/53ENoLzOiS— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 26, 2021
Congratulations!— FixMusic (@FixMusic_ng) May 26, 2021
Samuel Chukwueze won UEFA Europa League with his club Villarreal.
His first ever major silverware 🌟 #UELFinal#OleOut #VillarrealManUtd #UCLFinal #UELFinalOnSonyLIV #EuropaFinal #Nigeria
Of all the Nigerians that played finals this year, none lost.— Sports Dokita (Odogwu 👆) (@Sports_Doctor2) May 26, 2021
Ndidi - FA Cup
Iheanacho - FA Cup
Assist Oshoala - Champions League
Chukwueze - Europa League
Tammy Abraham is winning it for Chelsea on Saturday from the bench.
NIGERIA TO THE WORLD 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬
The God that did it for Ndidi and kelechi Iheanacho and Chukwueze will do it for Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham. Amen🙏🏾🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/V8xzkXk7IG— Emeka (@TheFutureEmeka) May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
God of Ndidi, iheanacho, Chukwueze and oshola will do it for Tammy— E B E R E (iNACHI)⚕️ (@EbereAkunyio) May 26, 2021
Amen 🙏 https://t.co/wXT8ccAyST
Nigerians winning everywhere .....WE LIT 🔥🔥🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 welcome to the club @chukwueze_8 but e pain me small sha😩🤨 #Champion #NaijaToTheWorld🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/dJAim3anMP— ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 26, 2021
@chukwueze_8 Congratulations up Naija 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/BmMRTYjNL4— Olufunke15💙 (@L_aa_w_aa_l) May 26, 2021
They prayed for Ndidi, Iheanacho and Oshoala to win but they prayed for Chukwueze to lose!!— The Chinonso of Enugu 🇳🇬🇨🇲🇧🇷 (@staniscas) May 26, 2021
Nah...Our God is not partial 😂 #OleOut Mourinho de gea pic.twitter.com/kZTn8HeR4O
Celebrating Samuel Chukwueze.— Essenceloaded TV Vibez 🔴💡🙏🏼 (@essenceloadedtv) May 26, 2021
Congrats, Champ. 👏🏼🥇
Naija to the world. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xRp4ov7Gjb
Shola shoretire ko, shola abaya ni. Chukwueze all the way👌— _lamidiB£nson (@_lamidibenson) May 26, 2021
God of Chukwueze will bless Rashford for all of us. Amen 🙏🏾#EuropaLeague #UEL pic.twitter.com/IORjGCSVam— CHELSEA FC WILL WIN CHAMPION LEAGUE 💙 (@uzygold10) May 26, 2021
God of iheanacho , ndidi and chukwueze will do it for phil abayomi oluwafoden on Saturday....Nigerians to the world!!— Omo ologo doing ologo things 🐲 (@PhemieB) May 26, 2021
@chukwueze_8 Congrats!!! Naija to the world!! UEFA champions League sure!!! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#UELfinal— Dafe Izu (@izu_dafe) May 26, 2021
The God that did it for Ndidi, Iheanacho and Chukwueze, will do it for Philip Oghenefoden. Can I get an amen?— ómó Iya maths (@Omoiyaoluko) May 26, 2021
The God that did it for Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, will also do it for Fodenchukwu 🙏🙏— Godfather of PortHarcourt 🎩 (@Mr_Pucca) May 26, 2021
After all the shola shoretire agenda una still chop L— jeff (@big_jay_) May 26, 2021
Una go dey give nationality to person wey no sabi una papa😂😂😂#EuropaFinal #oleout #Chukwueze #penaldes