Fan View: Chukwueze's Villarreal not La Liga title challengers

The Super Eagles winger is working his way back to fitness and he is set for his fourth campaign in the Spanish top-flight with the Yellow Submarine

Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal would not be among the top challengers for the La Liga title in the 2021-22 season, according to Goal Africa readers.

Unai Emery’s men finished eighth in the Spanish top-flight in the last campaign with Chukwueze having a record of only four goals and two assists in 28 appearances.

The Nigeria international’s season ended abruptly after he suffered an injury in a Europa League match against Arsenal in April.

He has undergone successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg and he is raring to resume full training with his teammates after he was spotted at the Ciudad Deportiva Del Villarreal this week.

Following their seventh-place finish in the league, the Submarine Yellow ended the 2020-21 season with the Europa League crown – the first major silverware in the club’s history.

They defeated Manchester United 11-10 on penalties after both teams settled for a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Despite their European success and with the signing of Senegal’s Boulaye Dia from Reims who has boosted Villarreal’s attacking options, 62.3 percent of Goal readers are not backing them for the La Liga title while only 37.7 percent believe they are capable of upstaging Atletico Madrid as the league champions.

Villarreal's best finish in the top-flight was in the 2007-08 season when they were runners-up behind champions Real Madrid and Barcelona trailed in third spot.

Chukwueze, meanwhile, is set for his fourth season in La Liga after he made his debut in a 1-1 draw against Levante in November 2018.

The 22-year-old's best scoring campaign was in 2018-19 when he provided five goals and two assists in 26 matches.

Chukwueze faces a race to be fit for the 2021-22 season-opening fixture with Emery's side scheduled to battle Champions League winners Chelsea for the Uefa Super Cup on August 11.