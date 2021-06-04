Fan View: 'Barcelona should look sharp with Andre Ayew' - Where is Black Stars captain headed next?
Swansea City’s announcement of Andre Ayew’s departure on Friday has generated a lot of discussion about his next possible destination.
The Ghana international left the Jack Army as a free agent following the expiration of his contract this summer and the club’s failure to successfully secure a return to the Premier League after losing to Brentford in the Championship play-off final on Saturday.
He scored a total of 35 goals in the last two seasons, each time finishing the term as the club’s top scorer.
It is unclear where the 31-year-old’s next destination will be but with such fine scoring form in recent times, transfer speculation have been heightened by Friday’s announcement, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal mooted by a section of fans as options.
Interestingly, Ghana Premier League sides Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, and lower division outfit Real Tamale United have also been mentioned, although they are admittedly, very unlikely destinations.
Below are the best reactions from Ghanaians after the exit announcement: