Fan View: Africans compare Aguero’s age to Suarez after Barcelona transfer
Reactions to Sergio Aguero’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona have been mixed.
After 10 years with the English side, the Argentina international has crossed carpet to Spain where he will play with the Blaugrana for the next two years.
The move, announced by Barcelona on Monday, comes only two days after he featured for City in their 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final.
While some have hailed the 32-year-old’s signing as a coup for Ronald Koeman’s side, others have questioned his acquisition due to his age, as it is famously believed that Barcelona let go of club legend Luis Suarez because he was “old”, after he left Camp Nou at the age of 33 last summer.
With 260 goals in 390 matches across all competitions for City, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer in the process, Aguero left Manchester City with five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.
Below are the best reactions on social media to his move:
I have mixed feelings about this. https://t.co/uo4aiqQ9Cv— tim (@timgeez) May 31, 2021
Barca sold ''old" Suarez to buy "old" Aguero. Lessons learned! 😂— LEO (@Callme_Leonard) May 31, 2021
How can you let go of Suarez then go for aguero,Barca are not prepared to dominate Europe again.— M'baku🇧🇪🇳🇬🇺🇬 (@DanielOryhiss) May 31, 2021
Then why sell luis suraze when they complain about his age— iamthatbeninguy (@Cussykid) May 31, 2021
Augero and suraze what is the difference
Barca now now so comfortable getting aged players— Liverpool Fc (@Great_oduwils) May 31, 2021
Took him for free at 33yrs and injected a whopping €100m clause in his contract, what substance is everyone at Barcelona smoking? 🤣🤣🤣🤣— SimplyLekan (@SimplyLekan_) May 31, 2021
You took him for. Somebody will also take him for free after '23 not withstanding the games he will play.— Paa Kow Agyekum (@PaaAgyekum) May 31, 2021
Barca Sha very stingy set of club— Arino_leonard (@AlfredLoski) May 31, 2021
Messi stays then— Henry Mutenga (@henry_mutenga) May 31, 2021
Bye bye to Griezmann— ré (@ray_lazer) May 31, 2021
Welcome to our home— Atondu bashi moses (@BashiMoses) May 31, 2021
A finished player at a finished club https://t.co/g3rx1lqeOl— PROPHET ECHELON JOKER (@albert_amazing) May 31, 2021
Why sell Suarez to buy Kun— @EgbitaO (@EgbitaO) May 31, 2021
I laugh in Spanish...more assists for leo https://t.co/VR9BlYoPlE— EC JNR (@ec_jnr) May 31, 2021
Bad investment— Clinton Ejekwu (@clintonejekwu9) May 31, 2021