Fan View: Adepoju leads Africans to celebrate Oshoala’s Women's Champions League triumph

The Nigerian football great joined the rest of the world in felicitating with the Super Falcons’ star following her latest achievement

Former Real Madrid and Nigeria star Mutiu Adepoju alongside several Africans have taken to social media to celebrate Asisat Oshoala after her Women’s Champions League triumph with Barcelona.

A commanding first-half saw the Spaniards demolish Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi with Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen finding the net.

Oshoala was introduced in the 71st minute for Jennifer Hermoso as Emma Hayes’ Blues failed in their quest to emerge as European queens.

Having in mind that the Super Falcon was on the scoresheet as the Catalan side lost to Lyon in 2019 final, her compatriots, as well as fans across the continent, have taken to Twitter to applaud her recent feat.

A big congratulations to Barcelona Femeni and our dear Oshoala for winning the #UWCLfinal. Well deserved pic.twitter.com/QFQVPqvsFb — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 16, 2021

Congratulations to our very own Asisat Oshoala.

Another Trophy for Team Nigeria. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/TdJtKt44EE — Ernest ⭐️ (@ErneyBrown) May 16, 2021

ASISAT OSHOALA 😍



2019: Becomes first African to score in a #UWCLfinal as Lyon beat Barcelona 4-1 in the final



2021: Becomes the first African winner of the Women's Champions League as @FCBfemeni beat Chelsea 4-0



Ladies and gentlemen, Queen @AsisatOshoala 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L8lvKDxxwm — ADEYEYE Nurudeen (@NurudeenAdeyeye) May 16, 2021

It ends in tears for Chelsea.

Barcelona trash them 4-0.#UWCLfinal

Congratulations to Asisat Oshoala and the entire Barca ladies pic.twitter.com/mb0Samtkz3 — Ngozi Clara (@ngoziclara) May 16, 2021

The new #UWCL champions...



Congratulations, Barcelona! #UWCLfinal | @FCBfemeni



Asisat Oshoala OZO AND SPORT Miyetti Allah Allison #doggy Liverpool pigue Paris Jimi Agbaje #YNWA Napoli Trent #theBAL Harry Kane Milan Jota Arab Rwanda Thiago Ter stegen #BarcaCelta Barcelona pic.twitter.com/USmsleRFUj — The Savage of Lagos (@savageoflagos) May 16, 2021

Congrats Champs 🎉🎊

IT COULD NOT HAVE BEEN ANY OTHER TEAM .. This team is not in any level with any other team in the world with current stats 🔥🔥

Well deserved Champs @FCBfemeni and to our home girl @AsisatOshoala #Barca #UWCLfinal #Asisat #Oshoala #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/GG2HI4KBCv — Dhat_Bini_Bhoy💯 (@dhatbiniboy) May 16, 2021

Imagine oshoala played against Chelsea 💔😫 — Fuad™ (@Fuadtheewizard) May 16, 2021

Happy for Oshoala, Ndidi and Kelechi. — #EndSARS 💛💜🇳🇬 (@Michaelangelo_D) May 16, 2021

Congratulations to Kenya's Asisat Oshoala on winning the Women's LaLiga title and the Women's #UCL with @FCBfemeni.



Kenyans are proud of your achievements. Thank you so much. Enjoy. @AsisatOshoala.👏 pic.twitter.com/hxmG6LyehC — Aadoo #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@Aadozo) May 16, 2021

OSHOALA IS THE FIRST AFRICAN PLAYER TO EVER WIN A UWCL pic.twitter.com/BFrrDIo4rH — m🕊 (@laiacodinafc) May 16, 2021

At least our women team @FCBfemeni made us proud! 💙❤️ @FCBarcelona



Retweet forAsisat Oshoala of Barcelona Women



Up barca pic.twitter.com/OSciuoq8GR — Mayowa olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) May 16, 2021

Oshoala is coming home with the UCL trophy 🏆 — drew  (@iamdresomes) May 16, 2021

Well done Sista Oshoala 🇳🇬 — Omubo Duabo 🌻 🌱 (@OmuboDuabo) May 16, 2021

Congrats to Oshoala🇳🇬 joining Ndidi and Iheanacho in trashing Chelsea in a final. — GUZMAN 💙 (@dagman650) May 16, 2021

Up Asisat Oshoala for the Female Team Barca!!! You make us proud.🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬. — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) May 16, 2021

What a performance by Barcelona! Hats off to Asisat Oshoala who is the first African player to win the @UWCL — Diaspora United (@DiasporaUtdPod) May 16, 2021