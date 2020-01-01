Fabio Gama: Asante Kotoko sign former Brazil U20 midfielder

The Porcupine Warriors have signed an eighth player ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season

Premier League ( ) giants have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama.

The 28-year-old has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer, having been without a club since parting ways with Swedish second-tier outfit Jonkoping Sodra in March.

A former youth star, having represented the South American nation at U17 and U20 level, he becomes the eighth Kotoko signing ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana football season.

"Asante Kotoko is delighted to announce the acquisition of Brazilian international midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama," the Kumasi-based side announced on Friday.

"The former Brazilian U17, U20 and Jonkiping Sodra ( ) baller has joined us on a two-year contract."

Kotoko are Gama's third club outside Brazil, having also featured for Swedish fold Varnomo before moving on to Jonkoping.

In his homeland, he has previously been on the books of Bahia, Botafago-SP, Botafago, Serrano-BA, Operario-MS, SE Gama and ABC FC.

His most recent clubs in Brazil, however, are Itabaiana-SE and UR Trabalhadore.

The midfielder is the third Brazilian to sign for Kotoko in the last 15 years following Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

Gama is Kotoko's latest acquisition ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season, following the signing of former defender Yussif Mubarik, Karela United midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh, former of player Patrick Asmah and Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

Ashanti Gold midfielder Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako of lower-tier club Phar and Andrews Kwadwo Appau from Tano Bofoakwa are the Porcupine Warriors' other new stars.

Kotoko are not just preparing for the Ghana football season but also for the 2020-21 Caf .

In Ghana, they are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League but have struggled for honours in recent times, their last title coming in 2014.

In continental football, the Kumasi-based outfit have won the Caf Champions League on two occasions, in 1970 and in 1983.

In the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup, Maxwell Konadu’s outfit placed second in the Caf Confederation Cup, losing on penalties to country rivals of Oak in the final.