FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea face Man City and Man Utd could play Southampton

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, with Southampton tackling Leicester or Manchester United in the other tie.

Both ties will be played at Wembley Stadium, with one on April 17 and the other on April 18.

The sides are playing for the right to take part in the 2021 final at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

Article continues below

How they got there

Southampton were the first side through into the semis thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over local rivals Bournemouth. Moussa Djenepo got the opening goal eight minutes before the break, while a double from Nathan Redmond sealed their place in the last final four.

They were swiftly followed by in-form Manchester City, who eased to a 2-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne were both on target for the Cityzens.

On Sunday, Chelsea secured their place in the draw with a straightforward success over Premier League strugglers Sheffield United. A first-half own goal from Oliver Norwood was finally added to by Hakim Ziyech, though Thomas Tuchel's side missed a plethora of opportunities to add to their advantage before then.

Leicester and Manchester United were tied at 1-1 when the draw was made.

Related links