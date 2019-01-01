FA Cup match abandoned after alleged racist abuse of Cameroon goalkeeper Pajetat

The 33-year-old was a victim of racist abuse and violent conduct from fans of the visiting team in Saturday's cup qualifying match

The fourth qualifying round match between non-league side Haringey Borough and National league outfit Yeovil Town did not end well as both teams walked off the pitch because of reported racist abuse directed at Valery Pajetet.

The goalkeeper was said to have been racially abused by Yeovil Town fans and he was also hit by objects thrown from the away end of the stadium.

Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.



It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are.



One club, one community. — Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) October 19, 2019

The encounter at the Coles Park Stadium was stopped in the 64th minute after Rhys Murphy fired the visitors ahead from the spot.

Immediately after the goal, Haringey Borough players walked off the pitch with reports suggesting Pajetat was spat at and racially abused by fans.

"We're sometimes quick to get on our high horse at times and point the finger. We still have a huge problem in our leagues."



After allegations of racial abuse aimed at the Haringey Borough goalkeeper by Yeovil fans, the hosts have walked off.#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/TnS4hPhcFY — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) October 19, 2019

Saturday's happening comes five days after the discriminatory act from Bulgaria fans when their country faced in a qualifying match with the game suspended twice, before the Three Lions ran out 6-0 winners.

Meanwhile, the English FA have condemned the incident that happened in the Borough of Haringey.

We are deeply concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd towards a player during the @EmiratesFACup fourth round qualifying match between @HaringeyBoroFC and @YTFC, which resulted in the fixture being abandoned. — The FA (@FA) October 19, 2019