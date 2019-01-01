FA Cup final: Renan out of the final, Japanese match officials confirmed

FAM rejected appeal from Kedah to have Renan Alves' suspension delayed while at the same time revealed identities of the Japanese match officials.

It's confirmed, will be without key defender Renan Alves for the showpiece final against at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday after Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) upheld his one-match ban following his red card against Felda United in last Sunday's action.

In a normal case, the red card will mean suspension for Alves in the next Super League match but seeing as the league season has ended, the suspension will then take place in Kedah's next official match, which in this case in the FA Cup final.

FAM cited previous cases of Aidil Zafuan for Johor Darul Ta'zim in 2013 where he also missed the FA Cup final due to a red card incurred in a league match against Lions XII while over in , Hayden Mullins and Luis Garcia missed out for West Ham and respectively when they two met in the final.

In other matters, FAM also revealed who the foreign match officials will be for the FA Cup final. Three Japanese match officials in Takuto Okabe (36), Akane Yagi (45) and Osamu Nomura (30) will be the ones officiating the match between Perak and Kedah, marking the first time foreign referees have been used in a major domestic cup final in Malaysia.

Okabe is an experienced J1 League referee as well as a FIFA referee since 2015 and has officiated AFC matches for the past four seasons. Yagi is a qualified FIFA assistant referee with experience in the last earlier this year. Last but not least, Nomura is also part of the AFC roster for the ACL matches this season.

On top of officiating the cup final, all three Japanese will also be part of the final day of the FIFA MA Refereeing Course & 2019 and 2019 Challenge Cup Referee’s Seminar in Shah Alam on Friday morning to share their experiences with the local referees.

