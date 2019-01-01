FA Cup final: Guarding Perak's Leandro, Careca key to winning encounter, says Shakir

Kedah defender Shakir Hamzah can't wait to play in the coming FA Cup final against Perak.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Ahead of the final between and this Saturday, Red Eagles defender Shakir Hamzah has revealed his thoughts on their opponents.

In a press conference held on Tuesday in Alor Setar, the Singaporean centre back remarked that the key to making things harder for the 2018 champions is to neutralise the threat offered by two of their key players.

"I'm proud that we're able to be in the final despite our new squad. I can't wait for the match, to lift the trophy.

"Perak are not consistent and make errors themselves, just like every Malaysian team. If we want to beat them, we need to be united and disciplined like when we defeated them 4-2 at home [in the ].

"We need to be wary of their foreign players, especially Leandro (midfielder, Leandro dos Santos). I don't know what his problem is. We need to keep our emotions in check. I used to play this way too; I used to provoke the opponents, make reckless tackles in order to get in their head. When he (Leandro) tries to mess with our heads, we need to keep calm, keep smiling and walk away. He'll just enjoy it if we try to escalate the situation.

"We know [Perak forward] Careca's gameplay too; he's a playmaker so we need to neutralise him in order to cut off their wingers... We need to make sure he doesn't get the ball, so he can't feed their wingers," explained the former player.

