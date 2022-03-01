FA Cup 2021-22 quarter-final draw: Date, time & how to watch

Liverpool have just been crowned champions of the Carabao Cup, but now attention will turn to England's premier domestic cup competition, the FA Cup, as the quarter-final round is approaching.

Leicester were worthy winners of the tournament last season, besting Chelsea in the final at Wembley, but will be unable to defend their title.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-final draw, including dates, teams involved, how to watch on TV and more.

When is the FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET) on Thursday March 3, before Everton take on Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.

How to watch FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast on ITV, and will also be shown on the ITV Hub website and app.

In the United States (U.S.), the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be shown on the ESPN network and the ESPN+ app.

Which teams are in the FA Cup 2022 quarter-final?

The following 16 teams are in contention to be drawn in the quarter-final.

Date Match TV channel Mar 1 Peterborough United vs Man City ITV Mar 1 Crystal Palace vs Stoke City BBC Red Button Mar 1 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham BBC One Mar 2 Luton Town vs Chelsea BBC One Mar 2 Southampton vs West Ham BBC Red Button Mar 2 Liverpool vs Norwich City ITV Mar 3 Everton vs Boreham Wood ITV Mar 7 Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town ITV4

When will the FA Cup quarter-final be played?

The 2022 FA Cup quarter-final is due to be played the weekend of March 19.