Local academy F17 sign partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers

EPL club Wolves to provide academy and developmental support to F17's technical team and the players learning under F17's system

Local football academy F17 is set to receive a major boost to their brand after they signed a partnership with EPL club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

Significantly, the partnership will be seen as a welcomed move for Singapore football as will be able to lend their expertise to F17. This will see the English team provide academy and developmental support to F17's technical team and the players learning under F17's system.

Moreover, such a move will allow local players in F17 to learn at the highest level. After all, Wolves had a successful 2018/2019 season under Nuno Espírito Santo, where the team finished a commendable seventh place, only a place below English giants .

This shows that the Wolves way is one that produces tangible results and having local players experience it will definitely be seen as a boost for Singapore football. F17's Guided Discovery method and The Wolves Way (Wolves' Academy Coaching Syllabus) will be at the forefront of this partnership, allowing F17 to develop players using a standard highly recognised in the UK and the English Premier League.

Also, another positive outcome from the partnership is the exposure local coaches from F17 will be getting. They will be trained on the Wolves program and will learn straight from the UK based coaches, thus allowing an exchange of knowledge and ideas between the two parties.

Consequently, Wolves’ coaches will also make frequent trips to Singapore to conduct camps and clinics while the F17 players will head to the UK for training stints at Wolves’ academy. Hopefully, such an initiative will spur more footballing institutions to thread the same path which will allow local football to grow to a much higher level, here in Singapore.