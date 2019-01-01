Eze and Ejaria star as Reading hold QPR

The Anglo-Nigerians made vital contributions for their respective clubs as the Royals forced Slaven Bilic’s men to a share of points

Eberechi Eze and Ovie Ejaria provided assists in Reading’s 2-2 draw against Queens Park in Tuesday’s Championship game.

On the back of his five-star performance against on Saturday, where he scored a brace, Eze continued with the impressive form at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with his Anglo-Nigerian counterpart Ejaria also starring in the game.

21-year-old Eze helped Mark Warburton’s men race into the lead in the 29th minute after setting up Nahki Wells for the opening goal of the encounter.

It was the turn of Ejaria three minutes later, who found George Puscas with his pass and the Romania international levelled for the visitors.

Jordan Hugill restored the lead for before Sam Baldock scored in the 74th minute to ensure his side share the points with their hosts.

Eze featured throughout the game while on-loan forward Ejaria made way for Pele in the 90th minute.

Both players will hope to maintain their form when Reading face and QPR take on on October 26 and 28 respectively.