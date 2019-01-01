EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Tau's goal, Kaizer Chiefs win and Orlando Pirates defeat
We provide you with a number of Tweets from South Africa on the talking points involving Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates matches on Saturday.
The biggest topic is how Amakhosi are winning back their bragging rights in Soweto by winning their first two PSL matches, while Pirates are suffering from an off day.
To make matters worse for Bucs fans, Chiefs beat Black Leopards 1-0 thanks to an Erick Mathoho goal. Itumeleng Khune himself reacted on Twitter as well as a number of fans.
Then we take a look at how proud South Africans continue to be for Percy Tau's performances in Belgium.
The Bafana Bafana star scored once again as Club Brugge won 2-0 away over Oostende in a Belgian First Division A clash.
Finally, there is the reaction to Orlando Pirates losing the first leg of their Champions League preliminary round match 1-0 against Green Eagles in Lusaka on Saturday afternoon.
Bucs fans are hoping they can turn it around back home in South Africa. Then there's the complimentary Chiefs or Sundowns fan poking fun at Bucs because of this loss.
Pirates fans will be hoping there won't be many more similar days this season.
@KaizerChiefs top scorers so far @tower003 & @Lebza08Manyama 🙌🏼 let us keep on going and motivate each and every member in the institution to prosper 🙏🏼 #2Goals #BackToBrilliance #WeAreAmakhosi🧡&✌️ pic.twitter.com/yWgi5wGil5— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 10, 2019
Thank you Amakhosi✌🏾✌🏾 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/m0CMKQ3PR7— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 10, 2019
But we cant trust them🤦🏽♂️💔 they always start like this amd then😭 they loose the momentum😭😭😭 Im now supporting my home team @MaritzburgUtd fulltime and @KaizerChiefs parttime🤦🏽♂️ ngikhathele ukuphoxeka https://t.co/dhaDH7GTp3— #FarmingWithShana (@new_shana) August 10, 2019
Based on the tweets I am reading I’m so glad I didn’t watch Kaizer Chiefs— Thandolwabo (@Ta_Fitty) August 10, 2019
28 games for to stay in the top 8— Percydez (@Percydezmon) August 10, 2019
You not yet a league contender pic.twitter.com/R9IempMofl
Difference is we didn't have to grind it tonight. The finish was nowhere near comfortable when the game should have been put to bed earlier. Ruthlessness is what I had hoped to see.— mkhacani hlungwani (@maghangeni) August 10, 2019
We did it 3 points in the bag. Hu is nxt????— Edwin Phukubye (@PhukubyeEdwin) August 10, 2019
A win and a clean sheet 👌 #BackToBrilliance #WeAreAmakhosi 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/e8VqwBqoVH— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 10, 2019
Mathoho great performance I like it— Shona Francis (@ShonaFrancis6) August 10, 2019
Am so proud of Percy Tau— Nonhle G (@EnnetteNGwala) August 10, 2019
🔵⚫️🔵⚫️🔵⚫️🔵⚫️🔵🔵— Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 10, 2019
Percy Tau #PT35 #TauYaJudah #Wearebruges
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7dVJGHwYnk
[#JPL] : Journée 3️⃣ :@kvoostende 0-2 @ClubBrugge— Infos Foot Belgium (@InfosFootBEL) August 10, 2019
⚽️ 72’ 🇳🇬 David Okereke
⚽️ 82’ 🇿🇦 Percy Tau #KvoClu pic.twitter.com/AACSvk43W5
Joke's aside , that boy Percy Tau is truly special— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) August 10, 2019
Can SA (bafana bafana) win games so that we can watch Percy Tau playing in Premier league— IG: @Siyethember (@Siyethember) August 10, 2019
I am willing to tweet about Percy Tau every week. ..💯— Themba Ndlovu (@mwalesmash) August 10, 2019
That's how proud I am of him
Forever Stan a soccer legend🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
@druzaaa 😂🤣😂😂 look at @orlandopirates trying to win their first game of the CCL🤣😂😂😂 https://t.co/8sqs5iiq2t— Dzunisani Skinere® (@Dzunnie_Skinere) August 10, 2019
Seeing Kaizer Chiefs on top of Orlando Pirates on the log standing is more like seeing an Elephant on top of a tree. You dont know how it got there and it can fall at anytime#AbsaPrem— Advocate Magadze (@AdvMagadze) August 10, 2019
Green Eagles result against Orlando Pirates is a big statement and a massive result .— bwezani mbewe (@rodewellm) August 10, 2019
Puncherello good evening
That's my point exactly, it's not like we scored. No one is talking about Shonga, Mulenga, Memela and Pule they couldn't score an important away goal.😏😏— Orlando Pirates Fan☠ (@ncelazuko) August 10, 2019
Hard Lucky boys we can do it in our back yard— Musa Mavin Zikhali (@ZikhaliMavin) August 10, 2019
Hard luck to the best team in the world Orlando Pirates Football Club,we will sure bounce back on the second leg #OnceAlways— #5thJuly (@NtombelaRSA) August 10, 2019