EXTRA TIME: Salah leads Egypt stars to celebrate handball team after World Championship triumph

The North African country won their maiden U-19 youth handball championship in North Macedonia on Sunday

internationals including Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Essam El Hadary have taken to social media celebrate the country's victorious U-19 handball team.

defeated 32-28 in the final of the 2019 U-19 Handball Youth World Championship to clinch their maiden title in the competition.

The triumph followed the country's third-place finish at the 2019 Junior World Championship in July.

The football stars are elated by the feat achieved by the youngsters in North Macedonia on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the hand team .. World Champions," Salah tweeted.

ألف مبروك لمنتخب اليد.. أبطال العالم — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 18, 2019

"Many congratulations to the men of handball. They are indeed champions of gold," Elneny tweeted.

الف مبروك لرجال كره اليد.فعلا ابطال من ذهب.كلنا فخورين بكم يا ابطال وان شاء الله مزيد من الانتصارات ودائما رافعين اسم مصر الف مبروك 🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬👏👏👏👏 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 18, 2019

"Congratulations to the Egyptians, and thanks to everyone who stood behind this achievement," El-Hadary tweeted.

الف مبرووك رجالة اليد ابطال العالم للناشئين لأول مرة مبرووك لمصر والمصريين ،وشكر وتقدير لكل من وقف وراء هذا الإنجاز pic.twitter.com/OxZypyQgaF — Essam El-Hadary (@ElHadary) August 18, 2019

"Congratulations to Egypt junior handball team. World champions," Elmohamady tweeted.

مبروووووووووك لمصر منتخب الناشئين لكرة اليد ابطال العالم 🇪🇬🥇 — Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) August 18, 2019

"Congratulations to the Egyptian handball team who won the World Championship," Trezeguet tweeted.