EXTRA TIME: Salah, Ghoulam make Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

Rewarding their impressive displays over the weekend, the African trio have been included in the weekly selection of the best football stars

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam and Porto forward Moussa Marega made the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week for week 13. 

Salah booked his spot after scoring a hat-trick in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The goals moved him levelled with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Premier League top scorer with 10 goals.

Meanwhile, Ghoulam made a key impact on his return to action for the first time since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a Champions League fixture in October 2017.

The Algeria international provided two assists for Arkadiusz Milik's brace as Napoli thrashed Frosinone 4-0 in Saturday's Serie A fixture.

Marega also scored a brace and provided an assist in guiding Porto to a 4-1 victory over Portimonense on Friday.

The Reds talisman enjoys an increased rating of 90 and leads a four-man attack that features Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, Manchester United's Juan Mata and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele while Ghoulam joins the three-man defence with an improved rating of 84 but Marega, with an overall rating of 83, had to settle for a spot on the bench.

