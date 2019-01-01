Live Scores
Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy

EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs fans complain while TS Galaxy celebrate Nedbank Cup glory

Backpagepix
A whole day has passed by and Amakhosi fans are still talking about what has gone wrong at their beloved club

Kaizer Chiefs fans' frustrations reached fever pitch after the Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy on Saturday night.

The fans suffered between 2006 and 2013 when they failed to bring home the Premier Soccer League crown. Then Stuart Baxter reclaimed their glory, to bring back that PSL title, winning it twice in three years.

Since Baxter left in 2013, Kaizer Chiefs cabinet has been barren and on Saturday night they had the ideal chance of winning at least a Cup again.

Instead, the supporters got even more embarrassed, losing to lower division side, TS Galaxy 1-0 in the final.

We normally don't run two features on the reaction of a big game, but the response of Chiefs fans has been so overwhelming, that we wanted to capture the mood throughout the weekend. It is a painful time to be a Chiefs supporter, as social media proves to anyone reading through their fan reactions.

We take you through the new reactions on Sunday, after the supporters already slept through their nightmare result against Galaxy.

Then there's also a number of tributes to TS Galaxy, toasting a historic Nedbank Cup victory with photos and videos from the media at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

