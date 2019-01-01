EXTRA TIME: Hat-trick hero Youssef En-Nesyri makes Fifa 19 Team of the Week reserves

Despite his goalscoring heroics in the Spanish topflight over the weekend, the Moroccan did not make Fifa 19’s first-team selection for the week

Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been handed a spot in the reserves of the Fifa 19 Team of the Week.

En-Nesyri inspired Leganes to a 3-0 victory over Real Betis on Sunday with a hat-trick that took his tally to eight goals in 20 La Liga matches this term.

The efforts were not enough to earn the 21-year-old a spot alongside Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and AS Roma's Edin Dzeko in the starting XI but got him an improved overall rating of 79.

Compatriot Younes Belhanda who scored a brace in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday got rewarded with a place on the bench and an increased rating of 83.