EXTRA TIME: Didier Drogba joins Thierry Henry, Patrice Evra for NBA All-Star action

The Premier League legends were in Charlotte to enjoy some basketball action in the All-Star Weekend

legend Didier Drogba along with legend Patrice Evra and legend Thierry Henry linked up to grace the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The trio might once be rivals on the football pitch but Sunday's basketball game reunited them at the courtside.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year travelled to the Spectrum Center in North Carolina to watch team LeBron James defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo 178-164.

After the action-packed game, the trio posed for a picture alongside DR-Congo born NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.