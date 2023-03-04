Explained: Why VAR didn't award Arsenal a penalty for handball against Bournemouth's Chris Mepham in hugely controversial call

Arsenal feel they should have been awarded a penalty for a handball in their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal asked for penalty

Ball struck Mepham's hand

Spot kick not given after VAR review

WHAT HAPPENED? Chris Mepham jumped up to head clear the danger in the Bournemouth box but missed the ball and it struck his arm, leading to the Gunners calling for a penalty in a controversial first-half incident.

WHY WAS/WASN'T IT GIVEN? The incident was reviewed by VAR and referee Chris Kavanagh had a look at the footage, but the penalty was not given because the handball was deemed accidental with his arm not in an unnatural enough position to be a foul.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The home team will feel hard done by, especially as they were trailing against the Cherries. Bournemouth had taken the lead just nine seconds into the Premier League encounter.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's team will hope to recover in the second half against Bournemouth as they look to preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League.