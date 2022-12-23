Explained: Why is there no VAR in the Carabao Cup before the semi-finals?

GOAL brings you all you need to know about the use of VAR in the Carabao Cup, and why it doesn't feature until the semi-finals.

The Carabao Cup is an English domestic cup competition which runs from the beginning of the season until the final in February. It is played in a straight knockout format where matches in all rounds are single-legged, except for the semi-finals.

The last-four stage of the competition has two legs, with a game played at each side's home ground. This part of the tournament is also the first time that a video assistant referee (VAR) is used, as it is absent from Carabao Cup ties before this point.

GOAL takes a look at why that is the case, as well as the potential use of VAR in future competitions.

Why is VAR not used in Carabao Cup until semi-finals?

VAR was introduced in the Carabao Cup in 2018/19 as part of extensive testing for its eventual use in the Premier League in 2019/20. In that season, it was used in all stages of the tournament.

However, from 2019/20, the English Football League (EFL) decided to ditch the system before the semi-final stage due to it only being available at Premier League venues.

The decision aimed at providing consistency across all knockout matches before the last four, meaning no team had an unfair advantage. VAR is then introduced at the semi-final stage, as well as in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Will VAR be used more in future Carabao Cup games?

This rule has continued despite Premier League grounds and those of many Championship teams having the system installed.

This has led to some managers, the latest being Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool's defeat to Manchester City in the round of 16, questioning its lack of use in matches between those who have the system installed, especially Premier League teams.

However, despite calls for its increased use in future Carabao Cup games, the EFL have not revealed whether VAR will be used more in the future.