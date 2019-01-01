'Exciting' James backed by Giggs to give Man Utd fans what they crave

An iconic figure who once graced the flanks at Old Trafford is tipping a fellow Welsh winger to follow in his footsteps by becoming a Red Devils star

Daniel James has been backed to follow in the footsteps of legend Ryan Giggs by the man himself, with an Old Trafford new boy expected to excite supporters.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a dream start to his spell with the Red Devils following a £15 million ($18m) summer switch from Swansea.

Three goals have been recorded across four appearances to date, with the youngster considered to be one of few bright spots for United in their inconsistent start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Article continues below

Giggs is among those to have been impressed by James, but the manager always believed that a fellow countryman had the potential to become another eye-catching presence on the flanks in Manchester.

The United icon told reporters: "It's a club where they love wingers. They love people running at people and exciting the fans.

"We all know what Dan is capable of. What he has done especially over the last eight or nine months - he just gets better and better.

"He is at the right club. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will look after him in the right way - know when to play him.

"I am pleased for Dan. He won't get carried away - he's that sort of character, really down to earth, and he is at the right club to keep his feet on the ground."

It was suggested when James agreed a move to United that he may struggle for regular game time amid fierce competition for places in a star-studded squad.

He has, however, burst out of the blocks and made a mockery of those claiming that a lack of senior experience – after just one full season at Swansea – would work against him.

Giggs added: "I haven't been surprised because he had a good pre-season.

"When you sign for a new club that's what you want - to play nearly every game in pre-season.

"Then when you come on and score that gives you a lift. It doesn't matter who you are in the world or what kind of ability you have got, confidence is everything and confidence builds.

"Dan has got off to a great start in his Manchester United career but also he has been brilliant for us in the last few games, especially in the summer under difficult circumstances."

Wales, with James looking to star alongside Gareth Bale, will be in qualification action on Friday when they play host to Azerbaijan.