'A lot promised, nothing ever came' - Ex-Liverpool starlet Kane admits regret at moving to Anfield

The 22-year-old said his time with the Premier League champions "wasn't the best" after making just two senior appearances for the club

Former midfielder Herbie Kane has admitted he regrets joining the club as a 15-year-old and said he didn't enjoy his seven-year spell at Anfield.

Kane came through the ranks with hometown club before signing with Liverpool in 2013.

Although he was highly regarded at the club, Kane would only make two senior appearances for Liverpool – both in the last season – before signing with Championship side Barnsley this October.

Barnsley paid a £1.25 million ($1.7m) fee to land Kane, who signed for the club on a four-year contract.

Kane had loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and during his time with Liverpool, but was unable to work himself into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

Writing in Barnsley's official match-day programme, Kane said his biggest regret was a decision he made even before Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015.

"It's not something I've really looked back at before, but I think with reflection, I'd probably stay at Bristol City if I had to make the same decision again," the 22-year-old said of his move to Anfield as a teenager. "In terms of Liverpool, I've got to be honest, it wasn't the best.

"A lot of things are promised to you when they're trying to sign you, but nothing ever came of it - but that can be football in general to be honest.

"The only way I can explain what it was like for me there was how when you're playing as a kid and you're picking the teams, and you're the last one picked.

"It was that kind of feeling. It wasn't the best for me there, but it was a valuable experience and I probably wouldn't be here at Barnsley without it."

Kane has made 13 Championship appearances for Barnsley in his first season with the club, although only three of those have been starts.

Barnsley currently sit ninth in the Championship table, four points behind in the sixth and final play-off position.

The Tykes are next in action on Saturday when they face , who are in fourth place in the English second tier.