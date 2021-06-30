Ex-Liverpool boss Benitez appointed new Everton manager on three-year deal

The Spaniard has been unveiled at Goodison Park ahead of the Toffees' latest campaign, replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the hot seat

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has been appointed as Everton's new permanent manager on a three-year contract.

Goal reported earlier this month that Benitez had held positive talks with the Toffees, who identified the Spaniard as their top target after cooling their interest in former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Toffees have now officially unveiled Benitez at Goodison Park ahead of their latest pre-season campaign, with the 61-year-old returning to the Premier League for the first time since leaving Newcastle in 2019.

What's been said?

Speaking to the Everton's official website, Benitez said: “I am delighted to be joining Everton.

“Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the Club and their desire to bring success to this historic Club.

“I believe this is a Club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great Club achieve its ambitions.”

Opposition from Everton supporters

A select group of Everton fans attempted to warn off Benitez from the job by hanging up a threatening banner near his home on the Wirral earlier this week.

The message on the banner read 'We Know Where You Live. Don’t Sign', but was widely condemned by Toffees supporters once it started doing the rounds on social media.

Banners had also been hung outside the club stadium with messages including 'Benitez not welcome' due to the fact he made his name in English football by serving as Liverpool's head coach between 2004 and 2010.

Benitez's history with Liverpool

Benitez guided Liverpool to four trophies during his time at Anfield, having initially been snapped up from Valencia, including a stunning Champions League triumph in 2005 and the FA Cup one year later.

He stirred up some controversy by referring to Everton as a "small club" after a Merseyside derby clash in 2007, but attempted to clarify his comments in an interview four years later, stating: "I didn't want to be disrespectful to the club. I was talking about the way they were playing, not the club.”

The bigger picture

Benitez is now the first manager in history to take charge of both Liverpool and Everton, having been drafted in to replace Carlo Ancelotti following his return to Real Madrid last month.

Having managed Inter, Chelsea, Napoli and Real after leaving Anfield, Benitez had been out of work since departing Chinese outfit Dalian Professional in January.

He will now be tasked with helping Everton push for European qualification after their disappointing 10th-place finish in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

