Ex-Leeds United star Newsome wants to see Nketiah and Bamford playing together

The former Whites defender thinks it is best the Anglo-Ghanaian and Englishman take to the field together

legend Jon Newsome has suggested it is preferable coach Marcelo Bielsa plays Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford together in the Championship, because of a lack of goals.

The Argentine manager has favoured Bamford so far, with no matchday passing by without the Whites faithful showing their discontent at the selection.

Newsome says the Leeds defence is solid having conceded the least amount of goals in the second tier (eight), while netting 17 goals in 14 games, 11 less than the division's highest scorers, .

"The way that Leeds play, they create plenty of chances. I don't think they are all clear cut chances but I think they create a lot of half-chances," Newsome told Yorkshire Evening Post.

"They dominate possession in the middle of the park because they have numbers in there but they don't hit the back of the net and that's really been their Achilles heel.

"I think they have tightened up a little bit at the back, they look to be a little bit stronger defensively but it is quite apparent that they don't score enough goals and there's this issue between Bamford and Nketiah.

"I know Eddie came on against Preston last Tuesday and scored but then I was at the Birmingham game last Saturday when he took Bamford off and put Nketiah on at half time but I felt we lost a bit of the physical side of it. We lost some of the work that Bamford does.

"Like everybody else, I'd like to see them play together but whether that is going to happen under Bielsa or not we have to wait to see."

Bamford has four goals from 1032 minutes of Championship football this term, while Nketiah has three strikes in 262 minutes, all off the bench.

Leeds are in action at home to Queens Park on Saturday.