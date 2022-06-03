Ex-Chelsea striker Costa makes bizarre shower comments about Kante

The former Spain international gave a curious insight into life in the Blues dressing room

Former Chelsea star Diego Costa has revealed his unorthodox methods for getting closer to N'Golo Kante, including trying to hug the midfielder in the shower.

Costa, 33, is currently unattached after leaving Atletico Mineiro in his native Brazil at the end of 2021.

At his best, though, the forward was a cult hero at the Blues and Atletico Madrid, though it is unclear whether Kante appreciated his attentions.

What did Costa say about Kante?

"At Chelsea, I would try to hug Kante joking. He's really shy," Costa revealed to Canal Pilhado.

"I would go all naked in the shower and be like: "Kante, give me a hug!" and he would be all "No. no, Diego".

"He doesn't even take off his underwear to take a shower."

How did Costa fare at Chelsea?

Costa first moved to Stamford Bridge after his star turn for Atletico in the 2013-14 season, which included La Liga victory and narrow defeat in the Champions League final to rivals Madrid.

The striker went on to spend three seasons at the club, making 120 appearances and scoring 59 times during his time in England.

He also lifted the Premier League twice in three years for the Blues, scoring 20 goals in each campaign to form a key part of their title challenge.

