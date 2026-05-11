The man who inadvertently enriched practically every professional footballer—and their agents—had no intention of reshaping the sport. Jean-Marc Bosman did not set out to be a rebel; he did not plan to drag his club, RFC Liège, the Belgian Football Association and, ultimately, UEFA, to the European Court of Justice.

Bosman did not set out to "give football something wonderful," as he puts it today, nor did he expect to pay the ultimate price himself. "I had a chaotic life," he says, describing a downward spiral marked by alcohol, debt, depression, a domestic-violence charge and chronic hardship. He revolutionised the sport, yet the game soon cast him aside. "It's sad, but from the very beginning they wanted to wipe me out. I was ignored. But I realised that you pay a price when you challenge an established power structure," he says today.

He simply wanted justice for himself—the right to move to French second-division side USL Dunkerque after his contract with Belgian first-division club RFC Liège expired in the summer of 1990.

Bosman, a 25-year-old average attacking midfielder, had risen through Standard Liège's youth system and made his professional debut there, yet he had managed only 25 Division 1 appearances for local rivals RFC over the previous two seasons. He was relieved that his RFC contract was expiring; the last few months had been turbulent. He had fallen out with the manager and the board; the club had offered him a new deal but at only around 850 euros per month—a quarter of his previous salary. This was 1990: 850 euros for a top-flight player in Western Europe? In 1990, that was derisory; a Belgian factory worker earned about 1,000 euros a month. So when second-tier French club Dunkirk came calling, it looked like a lifeline: a bigger footballing environment just across the border. The deal seemed sensible for a player of Bosman's profile.

Yet his current club, RFC Lüttich, insisted on a hefty transfer fee for Jean-Marc Bosman.

The only problem was that RFC Liège refused to release their number 10 without a fight, demanding a transfer fee of between 600,000 and 800,000 euros—for a player whose contract had expired and who had just been offered the Belgian minimum wage.

Dunkirk were unwilling or unable to meet the fee, and Liège blocked the transfer. So Bosman went rogue: he surrendered his professional status, re-registered as an amateur, and walked out of Liège. To stay match-fit, he first joined a French fifth-tier club and, a year later, moved to a top-flight outfit on the French island of La Réunion in the Indian Ocean. Most crucially, he sued his former club and the Belgian Football Association for damages.

On the pitch, his moves backfired: he found life on Réunion unpleasant, and upon returning to Belgium in 1992 he could not secure a new contract. His application for unemployment benefit was rejected, and for several years he lived in the garage of his parents' home.





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The Bosman ruling divides football into a 'before' and an 'after'.

The legal route proved more fruitful. As early as 1990, Belgian courts ruled that his move to Dunkirk should not have incurred a transfer fee. Nevertheless, the club and the football association defied those rulings; in UEFA's view, ordinary courts had no jurisdiction over football, and it insisted that only football authorities should decide on football matters. However, the sport had underestimated the European Union: the Belgian courts and Bosman referred the case to the European Court of Justice, seeking a landmark ruling that professional footballers should enjoy the same freedom of movement for workers within the EU as any other profession. Clubs and associations warned of disaster, with then-UEFA President Lennart Johansson claiming, "The European Union is trying to destroy club football," while future FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, then FIFA General Secretary, portrayed himself as a defender of the game's underdogs: "Should we allow the rich to get richer and say nothing about it?"

Yet their protests were in vain: in December 1995, the landmark ruling was handed down, dividing football into a "before" and an "after".

Before the Bosman ruling, players were not employees; they were effectively serfs owned by their clubs. A move required the current club's permission, even after a contract expired. After the Bosman ruling, players could act freely once their deals ran out. Players now held the upper hand: clubs had to extend contracts early, and salaries soared as a result.

Previously, clubs could still demand transfer fees when contracts expired; afterwards, out-of-contract players moved on free transfers—and often extracted signing bonuses from their new employers.

Previously, clubs effectively set transfer fees and wages; afterwards, transfer fees were eliminated but costs soared as players commanded ever-higher salaries.

Before Bosman, players earned little more than the minimum wage; afterwards, even average performers in top leagues became millionaires.

Previously, only a limited number of foreign players could join a club—in the early 1990s, most European leagues permitted just three. After Bosman, that restriction fell away for professionals from the EU and, later, the entire UEFA region. On 26 December 1999, Chelsea FC became the first top-league side to field a squad composed entirely of foreign players.

Ironically, Jean-Marc Bosman himself could "not even afford an ice cream" after the ruling that bore his name.

Chelsea's manager at the time was Italian Gianluca Vialli, who had led the club to European Cup Winners' Cup success the previous season as player-manager. Before the Bosman ruling, Vialli had been the game's costliest transfer: in 1992, Juventus paid Sampdoria Genoa 17 million euros for the young striker. Eighteen months after Bosman, Inter Milan paid €26.5m to Barcelona for Ronaldo; twenty years on, PSG's €222m outlay for Neymar smashed all records.

The Bosman ruling made many players considerably richer and shifted power in football towards the players. At the same time, it entrenched—if Blatter was proved right—the dominance of the top five leagues: Before the ruling, just under 80% of Ballon d'Or top-ten finishers came from those divisions; afterwards, 98% did.

Jean-Marc Bosman, however, gained little from his landmark case. "Everyone benefits from me. From my fight. Only I gain nothing," he lamented. In 1996, he played seven more matches for Belgian second-division side RSC Visé. In 1999, nine years after his legal battle began and four years after the landmark ruling, he received €780,000 in compensation for the premature end to his career. The money was soon gone; at one point, he "couldn't even afford an ice cream". Some Belgian professionals—including Frank Verlaat and Marc Wilmots, whom he had helped enrich through his legal battle—donated money to keep him afloat. Today he receives a monthly allowance from the players' union, Fifpro. At least they have not forgotten him. "Everyone knows the Bosman ruling, but no one knows the man behind it," says Bosman. "I am a man without a face."

Would the reluctant rebel launch another legal battle today? "I gave the world of football something wonderful, yet I never received any recognition. That hurt me most," says Bosman, "so no, I wouldn't do it again. I had to give up a lot for it."