Everton won't risk Iwobi against Newcastle United – Ancelotti

The Super Eagles midfielder has been ruled out of Tuesday’s league match to continue fitness work at the club’s training centre

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi will miss ’s Premier League fixture against on Tuesday.

The international has missed the Toffees’ last six games since he picked up a hamstring injury against in December.

Iwobi has recovered from the setback and has started training but Ancelotti does not want to rush his return to action.

"Iwobi is doing well but we don’t want to take a risk for the game. He will stay here [at USM Finch Farm] to train,” Ancelotti told the club website.

’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin has also started training after recovering from a thigh injury he suffered in August.

"Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are training individually and everything is going well, but it takes time. They suffered big injuries,” he added.

"Gbamin has started partial training with the team and we will see [how he reacts] in the next days."

are 11th in the Premier League table, level on points with Newcastle United who occupy 12th spot.