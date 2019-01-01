Everton winger Ademola Lookman relishing playing time under Marco Silva

The 21-year-old made his second league start for the Foxes this season against the Cherries and he is delighted with the opportunities

Everton winger Ademola Lookman is delighted with the chance to play regularly under manager Marco Silva.

The former Charlton Athletic player only featured in seven league games last season before he departed on loan to join German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig where he impressed.

This season, the Anglo-Nigerian has been more involved in the Toffees’ first team, featuring in 12 Premier League games.

Article continues below

On Sunday, the winger made his second league start this term, helping his side to a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth and was named Man of the Match.

“I am confident and comfortable going out there,” Lookman told Everton TV.

“I am just happy to be involved, I love playing football and it is all I want to do.

“Bournemouth gave us a hard game but in the second half we played a lot better and got the three points.

“I am always confident in my ability and I was happy to help the team.

Lookman assisted Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the Toffees’ second goal in the encounter to seal the victory over the Cherries.

“I saw Dom [Calvert-Lewin] running and he likes to score goals so I was delighted to help him,” he continued.

“The most important thing, though, was to get the three points. It was important to win at home again and that is two in a row now.

“It grows our confidence, it will be another hard week of training and we’ll look forward to next week’s game at Southampton. I am feeling stronger all the time."

Everton, 10th in the league standings, take on Southampton on Saturday and Lookman will hope to start the encounter.