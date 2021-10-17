Everton vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

West Ham will be out to bounce back from a shock loss before the international break when they travel to fellow top-four chasers Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

The Hammers slipped to a first loss in four but will be out to recover immediately against a Toffees side with their own hopes of breaking into the European race this term.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Everton vs West Ham Date October 17, 2021 Times 9am ET, 6am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies, Whitaker Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin

Rafa Benitez might have not been a popular choice at Goodison Park upon his arrival - but the former Liverpool boss has not done much to suggest that he is the wrong man for the job so far.

His draw with Manchester United has kept the Toffees in touching distance of the top four, but the likely absences of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hurt his firepower this time out.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray, Rondon.

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Reid, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Alese, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Rice Forwards Yarmolenko, Antono, Bowen, Benrahma

Having edged their way to a surprise European finish last term, David Moyes saw his side hit a snag with a late loss to Brentford just before the international break rolled around.

Before that, the Hammers had won three on the bounce, including against their manager's old club Manchester United, plus Rapid Vienna in the Europa League - and with Michail Antonio expected to lead the line, they will favour their prospects.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Last five results

Everton results West Ham results Manchester United 1-1 Everton (Oct 2) West Ham 1-2 Brentford (Oct 3) Everton 2-0 Norwich City (Sep 25) West Ham 2-0 Rapid Wien (Sep 30) Queens Park Rangers 2 (8)-(7) 2 Everton (Sep 21) Leeds 1-2 West Ham (Sep 25) Aston Villa 3-0 Everton (Sep 18) Manchester United 0-1 West Ham (Sep 22) Everton 3-1 Burnley (Sep 13) West Ham 1-2 Manchester United (Sep 19)

Head-to-head