Everton vs Nottingham Forest: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Steve Cooper's visitors travel to Frank Lampard's Toffees - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Everton host Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park. It is the next stop on the return campaign for the visitors, who are back in the top-flight of English football for a generation.

A lively start from Steve Cooper's team has seen them throw down a gauntlet as they hope to avoid any potential relegation entanglement - but their opponents have not been so fortunate, with Frank Lampard's side suggesting they may be mired in a struggle once more.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Two games, two losses - Everton could be forgiven for the sense that deja vu might be poised to strike at Goodison Park, as they attempt to ensure they are not ensnared in another fight to dodge the drop this season.

The Toffees have strengthened their backline with Conor Coady, the defender looking to cement an England position in front of Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ahead of Qatar 2022 - but a testing, large offer for Anthony Gordon suggests their quest to keep their top talent together could be undone before the summer is out.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Iwobi, Onana, Mykolenko; McNeil, Gordon, Gray.

Nottingham Forest are quite clearly intending to be in the Premier League for the long haul - and the financial outlay on signings for Steve Cooper's side suggests they could be making a dangerous gamble if they fail to sufficiently gel.

But their boss is a shrewd taskmaster, and an energetic win on their first home game of the term against West Ham has shown they will not be a pushover this term. Victory on Merseyside would be a massive result for them this early in the campaign.

Predicted Forest starting XI: Henderson; Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, O'Brien, Mangala, Toffolo; Lingard; Awoniyi, Johnson.

Last five results

Everton results Forest results Villa 2-1 Everton (Aug 13) Forest 1-0 West Ham (Aug 14) Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Aug 6) Newcastle 2-0 Forest (Aug 6) Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Jul 29) Forest 1-1 Valencia (Jul 30) Blackpool 2-4 Everton (Jul 24) Notts County 2-2 Forest (Jul 26) Minnesota 4-0 Everton (Jul 21) Union Berlin 1-0 Forest (Jul 23)

Head-to-head