Everton vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester United will hope to keep their distant top-four hopes a shot in the arm when they face a relegation-battling Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League.

Watch Everton vs Manchester United on fuboTV (try for free)

The Red Devils are set for another trophyless season at Old Trafford, but can still theoretically reach the Champions League once again if they can rediscover form against a Toffees team fighting for their life in the top tier.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Everton vs Manchester United Date April 9, 2022 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network (4K) fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin

With another major loss circling their heads after blowing a lead against Burnley, Frank Lampard's side need to find form and fast to save their long-term Premier League status.

They have more than enough talent among their ranks - but much like their visitors to Merseyside, they are struggling to turn their collection of stars into a cohesive whole.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

Having drawn with Leicetser last time out, a top-four finish may be beyond the Red Devils, leaving their season left as a matter of damage control for their European hopes.

Ralf Rangnick and company might already have an eye on their future with a new manager set to arrive and several key players set to depart, but the rebuild still has to wait for the end of the season.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho.

Last five results

Everton results Man Utd results Burnley 3-2 Everton (Apr 6) Man Utd 1-1 Leicester (Apr 2) West Ham 2-1 Everton (Apr 3) Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15) Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20) Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Mar 12) Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 17) Man City 4-1 Man Utd (Mar 6) Everton 0-1 Wolves (Mar 13) Man Utd 0-0 Watford (Feb 26)

Head-to-head