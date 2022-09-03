Everton vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It is the first Merseyside derby of the season - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Liverpool make the short trip across town to face Everton at Goodison Park. After some last-gasp heroics stole victory against Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp's Reds look to be getting firmly back on track.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

Now, in the first Merseyside derby of the season, they will hope to inflict further misery upon their neighbours, as Frank Lampard's Toffees continue to suggest they could yet be mired in the struggle of a relegation battle for a second campaign running.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Everton vs Liverpool Date Sep 2, 2022 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT, 12:30pm GMT

US and UK TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news and rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Allan, Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Garner Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Maupay, Rondon

Two new midfielders in the shape of Idrissa Gueye - back after a spell with PSG - and James Garner has seen Frank Lampard bolster the engine room of his squad, but has the former Chelsea boss made enough changes to see his side safely through another risky campaign?

They will be delighted to have fended off interest for Anthony Gordon, with the youngster's goal ensuring a point against Leeds last time out - but Liverpool will present an entirely different kettle of fish.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon; Maupay.

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrián, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Matip, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Díaz, Núñez, Carvalho

Despite claims their transfer business was done for the summer, a final day raid for Juventus man Arthur has seen Jurgen Klopp strengthen his midfield - but whether he will blood his new recruit so soon is up for debate.

What is hard to ignore is, that between their Community Shield win and a 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth, Liverpool have been far from their best - and the German will hope there is no need for late heroics as there was against Newcastle to seal victory this time around.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Last five results

Everton results Liverpool results Leeds 1-1 Everton (Aug 30) Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Aug 28) Brentford 1-1 Everton (Aug 27) Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth (Aug 27) Fleetwood 0-1 Everton (Aug 23) Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Aug 22) Everton 1-1 Forest (Aug 20) Liverpool 1-1 Palace (Aug 15) Villa 2-1 Everton (Aug 13) Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (Aug 6)

Head-to-head