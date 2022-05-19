Everton vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Everton can seal Premier League survival if they pick up a victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday when they welcome them to Goodison Park.

Victory for the Toffees would take them beyond the reach of the bottom three and seal their place at the top table next season - but the Eagles will present a high-flying challenge.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin

Defeat to Brentford last time out damaged the Toffees, but destiny remains firmly in the hands of Frank Lampard's men as things stand.

They lead Leeds with a game in hand and are ahead of Burnley, who will also fulfil a catch-up fixture in midweek. Win against Palace and they are as safe as houses.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Mykolenko; Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Position Crystal Palace roster Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Matthews Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Hannam, Adaramola Midfielders Milivojevic, Olise, Kouyate, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi Forwards Ayew, Saha, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Banks

Patrick Vieira has delivered a fine season in his first campaign in charge at Selhurst Park and, if he can keep hold of a few choice stars, might fancy an unlikely push for Europe next term.

But the Eagles will be wary Everton have far more to play for than them right now, and they will have to take the game to their hosts to prevent being potentially overrun.

Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Mateta.

Last five results

Everton results Crystal Palace results Everton 2-3 Brentford (May 15) Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace (May 15) Watford 0-0 Everton (May 11) Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (May 7) Leicester 1-2 Everton (May 8) Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Apr 30) Everton 1-0 Chelsea (May 1) Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds (Apr 25) Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Apr 24) Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 20)

Head-to-head