Everton vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Blues are back in business this season with their eyes on silverware - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season gets underway this weekend as Chelsea make the trip to face Everton at Goodison Park. Last term's Champions League-qualifying Blues are out to maintain their status as one of the competition's elite sides - and they'll hope to kickstart a new era against the Toffees.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues suffered a pair of cup final losses last term to come up shy of silverware, and the turbulence of the transition to the Todd Boehly era has strangled their transfer business - but they'll still expect themselves to get off to a winning start against former boss Frank Lampard.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre Midfielders Allan, Doucoure, Alli, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon

Contrary to popular belief, Frank Lampard struggled to steer the ship to safer waters initially after succeeding Rafael Benitez on Merseyeside - but ultimately, it was the former Chelsea boss who dug the Toffees out of trouble to complete a great escape from relegation.

Now, their agenda this term is concerned with pushing themselves back towards the upper half of the table - but for the Blues legend, victory over the side he both starred for as a player and led as a coach, is likely to be a tall order, particularly with talisman Richarlison now out of the picture after his move to Tottenham.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Allan, Mykolenko; Gordon, Gray, McNeil.

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Alonso, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Ampadu, Rahman Midfielders Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Gilmour, Chukwuemeka Forwards Pulisic, Werner, Sterling, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Batshuayi, Broja

It's out with the old and in with the new this summer at Stamford Bridge, as the Todd Boehly era begins at Chelsea - and boss Thomas Tuchel will hope, after coming up shy in cup finals last term, his team can put a tough few months strangled by sanctions in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war behind them.

Marks have been left - a slew of stars, such as Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku have all departed, albeit with the latter as more of a casualty of his own struggles last term - but in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, they have made some intriguing recruitment moves, with more set to come.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic, Sterling.

Last five results

Everton results Chelsea results Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Jul 29) Udinese 0-2 Chelsea (Jul 30) Blackpool 2-4 Everton (Jul 24) Udinese 1-3 Chelsea (Jul 29) Minnesota 4-0 Everton (Jul 21) Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Jul 23) Everton 0-2 Arsenal (Jul 17) Charlotte 1 (5)-(3) 1 Chelsea (Jul 20) Arsenal 5-1 Everton (Jul 19) America 1-2 Chelsea (Jul 16)

Head-to-head