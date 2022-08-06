Everton vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 Premier League season gets underway this weekend as Chelsea make the trip to face Everton at Goodison Park. Last term's Champions League-qualifying Blues are out to maintain their status as one of the competition's elite sides - and they'll hope to kickstart a new era against the Toffees.
Thomas Tuchel's Blues suffered a pair of cup final losses last term to come up shy of silverware, and the turbulence of the transition to the Todd Boehly era has strangled their transfer business - but they'll still expect themselves to get off to a winning start against former boss Frank Lampard.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Everton vs Chelsea
|Date
|Aug 6, 2022
|Times
|12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Everton roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
|Defenders
|Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre
|Midfielders
|Allan, Doucoure, Alli, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies
|Forwards
|McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon
Contrary to popular belief, Frank Lampard struggled to steer the ship to safer waters initially after succeeding Rafael Benitez on Merseyeside - but ultimately, it was the former Chelsea boss who dug the Toffees out of trouble to complete a great escape from relegation.
Now, their agenda this term is concerned with pushing themselves back towards the upper half of the table - but for the Blues legend, victory over the side he both starred for as a player and led as a coach, is likely to be a tall order, particularly with talisman Richarlison now out of the picture after his move to Tottenham.
Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Allan, Mykolenko; Gordon, Gray, McNeil.
|Position
|Chelsea roster
|Goalkeepers
|Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
|Defenders
|Alonso, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Ampadu, Rahman
|Midfielders
|Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Gilmour, Chukwuemeka
Forwards
|Pulisic, Werner, Sterling, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Batshuayi, Broja
It's out with the old and in with the new this summer at Stamford Bridge, as the Todd Boehly era begins at Chelsea - and boss Thomas Tuchel will hope, after coming up shy in cup finals last term, his team can put a tough few months strangled by sanctions in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war behind them.
Marks have been left - a slew of stars, such as Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku have all departed, albeit with the latter as more of a casualty of his own struggles last term - but in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, they have made some intriguing recruitment moves, with more set to come.
Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic, Sterling.
Last five results
|Everton results
|Chelsea results
|Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Jul 29)
|Udinese 0-2 Chelsea (Jul 30)
|Blackpool 2-4 Everton (Jul 24)
|Udinese 1-3 Chelsea (Jul 29)
|Minnesota 4-0 Everton (Jul 21)
|Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Jul 23)
|Everton 0-2 Arsenal (Jul 17)
|Charlotte 1 (5)-(3) 1 Chelsea (Jul 20)
|Arsenal 5-1 Everton (Jul 19)
|America 1-2 Chelsea (Jul 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|5/1/2022
|Everton 1-0 Chelsea
|12/16/2021
|Chelsea 1-1 Everton
|3/8/2021
|Chelsea 2-0 Everton
|12/12/2020
|Everton 1-0 Chelsea
|3/8/2020
|Chelsea 4-0 Everton