Everton vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Everton will hope that they can end a two-week drought and ring in the new year on a victorious note when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Goodison Park in their first Premier League game of 2022.

Rafael Benitez's Toffees have not played since mid-December thanks to a slate of Covid-19 issues and now must return to action against Graham Potter's Seagulls, who have lost just once in their last six games.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin

It's been far from an easy transition across Merseyside for former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez this term, but he will hope that, with the new year, Everton can turn the page and pull themselves free of a relegation brawl.

Though it will likely come too early for new signing Vitaliy Mykolenko - the Ukraine international is one of the Toffees' first recruits of 2022 - they will be able to call on a host of talent, though Richarlison is expected to miss out with a calf issue.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon.

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, McGill Defenders Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Roberts, Burn, Veltman, Turns Midfielders Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, March, Richards, Leonard Forwards Connolly, Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck, Locadia, Sarmiento

Having seen out 2021 with a dramatic point against Chelsea to seriously dent the Blues' hopes of a title challenge, Graham Potter now turns the Seagulls' attention towards the opposite end of the table.

While players such as Lewis Dunk, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jurgen Locadia are anticipated to be out of action, there are plenty of talents available - though Danny Welbeck may have to make do with the bench, despite his contribution last time out.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Mac Allister, Lallana, March; Maupay.

Last five results

Everton results Brighton results Chelsea 1-1 Everton (Dec 16) Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (Dec 29) Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton (Dec 12) Brighton 2-0 Brentford (Dec 26) Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Dec 6) Brighton 0-1 Wolves (Dec 15) Everton 1-4 Liverpool (Dec 1) Southampton 1-1 Brighton (Dec 4) Brentford 1-0 Everton (Nov 28) West Ham 1-1 Brighton (Dec 1)

Head-to-head