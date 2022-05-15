Everton vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Everton can take an almighty step towards Premier League survival if they pick up a victory over Brentford this weekend.

The Toffees remain above the bottom three and have a game in hand over several key rivals - but the Bees will be a fearsome proposition to beat.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin

A midweek draw with already relegated Watford could have been more of a hiccup for the Toffees if Leeds hadn't so soundly been thrashed by Chelsea - and, as it is, their destiny remains firmly in their own hands.

Frank Lampard looks to have weathered the storm and - bar a major collapse or unlikely rise from both of their remaining rivals near the bottom - will be enjoying Premier League football again next term.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Iwobi, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko; Gordon, Doucoure, Delph, Gray; Richarlison.

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Gunnarsson, Cox, Lossl Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jorgensen, Sorrensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Maghoma, Haygarth, Fernandez Forwards Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Toney, Young-Coombes

A free-flowing rout of Southampton looks to have confirmed one thing - Brentford might well be here to stay in the Premier League, if they can transform the first season bounce and ensure no sophomore slump like Leeds.

The matter of Christian Eriksen and his next steps hangs over the club - his talents have been crucial to their revival - and if Thomas Frank can keep him, the Bees will have plenty to be cheerful about.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorrensen, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Wissa; Toney.

Last five results

Everton results Brentford results Watford 0-0 Everton (May 11) Brentford 3-0 Southampton (May 7) Leicester 1-2 Everton (May 8) Man Utd 3-0 Brentford (May 2) Everton 1-0 Chelsea (May 1) Brentford 0-0 Tottenham (Apr 23) Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Apr 24) Watford 1-2 Brentford (Apr 16) Everton 1-1 Leicester (Apr 20) Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Apr 10)

Head-to-head