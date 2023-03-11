Everton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Everton against Brentford in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Everton are fighting for Premier League survival when they welcome a formidable Brentford side to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Last involved in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, Sean Dyche will want to get his third win as Toffees boss after the home wins against Arsenal and Leeds United as they aim to move out of the drop zone at least temporarily.

Whereas mid-table Brentford have an eye on European football next season having picked up league wins over the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Fulham amid a 12-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Everton vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Brentford Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

How to watch Everton vs Brentford on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium

Everton team news & squad

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to training after the forward missed the last five games due to a thigh problem. However, Demarai Gray is likely to continue ahead of Neal Maupay up front.

James Garner would be available again after making it to the bench against Forest, and so is Vitalii Mykolenko after overcoming the illness that kept him out of Sunday's game.

Andros Townsend (ACL) remains out, while Nathan Patterson will need to pass a fitness test.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Brentford team news & squad

Second-choice goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is the side's only injury for now.

With Brentford boss Thomas Frank known to field a back five including the full-backs, Mads Roerslev would be preferred over Aaron Hickey on the right. Kristoffer Ajer is likely to replace Yoane Wissa in the XI.

In midfield, it's a battle between Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva to partner regular starters Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen, with Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney as the front two.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney