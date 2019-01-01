Everton to investigate reported homophobic chanting at Chelsea match

The Toffees are looking into allegations that visiting fans were subject to discriminatory remarks over the weekend

have launched an investigation into reports of homophobic chanting during the club's 3-1 win over at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The chanting is alleged to have been aimed towards visiting fans as the Toffees claimed a memorable victory under interim manager Duncan Ferguson.

On a weekend the Premier League rallied behind Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign which aims to support gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people in sport, have vowed to investigate the incident as they look to ensure Goodison Park remains an inclusive place.

"Everton is working in conjunction with Kick It Out and has commenced an investigation into homophobic chanting reported during Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," a club statement read.

"Both the club and Kick It Out have received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd.

"Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police.

"Matchgoers who have information relating to any form of discrimination should email reportit@evertonfc.com."

It was a challenging weekend off the pitch in the Premier League with the Manchester derby also overshadowed by alleged racist abuse directed towards Red Devils midfielder Fred.

The Brazilian was hit on the head by a lighter from the stands with vision on social media also showing a supporter making racial gestures in the direction of Fred and Jesse Lingard.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of a "racially aggravated public order" with making it clear immediately after the match they wouldn't take the incident lightly.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against this evening," a club statement read.

“Officials from the club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries.

“The club are also working with GMP regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play.

“The club operates a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life.”