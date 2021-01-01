Everton start Iwobi against Ziyech and Mendy’s Chelsea

The Nigeria international has been named in the Toffees starting XI to face Thomas Tuchel’s red-hot Blues in Monday’s league game

Everton have named Nigeria international Alex Iwobi in their starting line-up to face Chelsea in Monday’s Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

2️⃣ changes as Allan and Sigurdsson come in for Doucouré and Bernard.



The Super Eagles star has been a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that has won their last three league games. Iwobi played for 58 minutes in the team’s 1-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion before coming off for Allan.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation adopted by the Toffees, the former Arsenal man will combine with Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson to help Dominic Calvert-Lewin get the needed goals.

French left-back of Congolese descent Niels Nkounkou will hope to start from the bench, while Cote d’Ivoire international Jean-Philippe Gbamin as expected plays no role in this showdown as he continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture.

On the other end, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is in goal for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Morocco international Hakim Ziyech starts from the bench, while injury rules out English international of Nigerian descent Tammy Abraham.

Since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss, the team has gone on a run of 11 games without defeat in all competitions. They secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool the last time out.