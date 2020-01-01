Everton midfielder Gbamin suffers Achilles injury in training

The Ivory Coast international’s hope of returning to action soon has been dashed after suffering another injury setback

midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered Achilles injury in training and will undergo surgery next week.

The international has been sidelined since August last year when he sustained quadriceps problem in training and had a surgery to the affected thigh.

The midfielder has only featured twice for the Goodison Park outfit since joining the Premier League club last summer from German side .

The 24-year-old was nearing a return to action, having joined the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s men in training ahead of the restart of the Premier League scheduled for June 17.

However, on Thursday, the Toffees announced the midfielder has sustained an injury during their non-contact training session.

“Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to undergo surgery next week after suffering a serious Achilles injury in training,” read a statement on the club website.

“It is expected the midfielder, 24, will then require an extensive period of rehabilitation.

“The injury, sustained in a non-contact situation at USM Finch Farm, is unrelated to the quadriceps problem Gbamin had been working his way back from since August last year.

“Everyone at the Club is devastated for JP and we will ensure he gets all the support he needs throughout this challenging time.”

Gbamin has only played for 135 minutes since the Goodison Park outfit paid Mainz £25 million to secure his signature, featuring against and .

Ancelotti’s hope of boosting his squad with the Ivorian ahead of the restart of the English top-flight has now been dashed.

The Toffees are currently 12th in the Premier League table after gathering 37 points from 29 games.

Gbamin was a consistent performer for Mainz during his three-year stay at Opel Arena, featuring in 91 Bundesliga matches before joining .

It is yet to be known how long the midfielder will further be sidelined from action after the surgery.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will hope the former youth international, who has 11 caps for the West Africans, bounce back from the injury problems soon in order to play a part in their qualifiers.