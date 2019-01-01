Everton do not have financial conditions to enter transfer market - Silva

The Toffees recruited heavily prior to the start of the season, and their boss believes there will be little activity this month

Everton do not have the "financial conditions" to sign players in the January transfer window, according to Marco Silva.

The Toffees are 10th in the Premier League having responded to back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City with a 2-0 home victory over Bournemouth.

Reports suggest their forward line is set to be depleted with Oumar Niasse said to be nearing a loan move to Cardiff City.

But they may not be able replace the forward, with boss Silva telling reporters: "When you asked me the last few weeks the possible players coming or not in the market, I told you that you just can't sign someone if someone leaves the club or we sell someone.

"We don't have the financial conditions to go in the market, [that] is the feedback I have at the moment. I have to find different solutions."

Everton are thought to be keen on signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea following his struggles while out on loan at Valencia during the first half of the campaign.

However, Silva added: "It is not the moment for us to talk about player A, B, C or D [and] if they could interest our model as a team.

"We have to work with the players we have here, develop them, let them get better every day. This is our job.

"What can happen in the market you know already, what are our possibilities as a club and my possibilities as a manager to do or not."