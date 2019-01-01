Everton appoint Boa Morte as Silva's assistant manager

The Portuguese is the Toffee's new assistant manager following the departure of Joao Pedro Sousa, who left to take charge at Famalicao

have announced Luis Boa Morte as their new assistant manager following the departure of Joao Pedro Sousa.

The 41-year-old has signed a two-year deal to replace Marco Silva's long-term assistant Sousa, who stepped down from his position last week to become coach of Portuguese side Famalicao.

have moved quickly to fill the void by appointing Boa Morte, who previously worked with Silva at Lisbon in 2014-15 when in charge of the under-19 side.

The former , , and West Ham forward has more recently spent time as assistant manager at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, helping them finish second in the league.

"I’m very happy to be joining Everton, a big club with so much history and tradition," he told Everton's official website.

"I’m excited to be working again with the manager, Marco Silva, who is a great coach and I would like to thank him for providing me with such a big opportunity.

"I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and staff at the club when we return for pre-season training next month and start the preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League season."

Boa Morte racked up over 250 Premier League appearances over the course of a 17-year playing career and will be now be hoping to earn his stripes as a coach in the top flight.

The Toffees will be aiming to build on an eighth-place Premier League finish last season by bringing in a few additional new faces while the summer transfer window is open.

Silva has also moved to clear out some deadwood, with the departure of defensive duo Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams already confirmed.

Everton's next priority is negotiating a deal to sign Andre Gomes from on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old shone during his debut Premier League campaign, but an option to buy was not included in his one-year loan contract.