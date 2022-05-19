Everton's hopes of sealing Premier League survival with a game left to go looked to be in tatters at the break against Crystal Palace, after a controversy filled first half left the Toffees facing a final day battle to stave off relegation.

Frank Lampard's side headed into their final home game of the campaign at Goodison Park knowing that victory would ensure their place in the top-flight next season and leave Burnley and Leeds scrapping to avoid the final spot in the bottom three.

Things looked bleak when Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew made it 2-0 within 36 minutes shortly after avoiding red for a dangerous challenge on Anthony Gordon. The hosts stormed back in the second half to win 3-2, though, and keep their place in the top-flight.

What happened during the first half at Goodison Park?

Having gone closer to an opener thanks to a sublime Richarlison free-kick, Everton looked to have the edge across the first quarter, roared on by a passionate home crowd.

But cheers turned to fears when Jean-Philippe Mateta was laid off by defenders and allowed to nod home Eberechi Eze's free-kick with a header past Jordan Pickford midway through the first half.

Hopes of an immediate response to draw level were dashed a quarter-hour later when Seamus Coleman had his pocket picked on the halfway line and Palace were able to race downfield, with Pickford's clearance off Wilfried Zaha's strike landing at the feet of Jordan Ayew behind him, who was able to scramble the finish over the line.

What was the red-card controversy?

Everton fans believed Ayew should have never been on the pitch to score his goal, as an above-the-ball challenge on Anthony Gordon moments before had seen him only given a yellow card when it could have been red.

The Palace man escaped without a dismissal however before delivering what at the time appeared to be a crucial blow.

What is the relegation picture?

Everton's dramatic fightback ensured they would stay up despite the first-half scare.

