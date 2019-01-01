Eusebio Di Francesco's firing highlights pitfalls of Roma job

Offloading of key players, lacklustre performances and lack of ambition from the board; is it any wonder why Di Francesco struggled

And so it finally happened. relieved Eusebio Di Francesco of his duties. In all fairness the writing was on the wall.

The Giallorossi had mostly underwhelmed this season and although Di Francesco can’t be blamed entirely for it, football is a sport that rarely gives second chances to coaches, especially in modern times.

Indeed this season saw the capital club struggle due to the key personnel that were offloaded last summer and Di Francesco has at times struggled to coax the best out of the current crop. At times, the former coach looked lost as he failed to nail down a system which could allow Roma to compete.

The Derby Della Capitale highlighted this salient point as the Giallorossi couldn’t cope with ’s tempo. Injuries to key players such as Kostas Manolas proved how porous his backline was, while his attack remained toothless as Edin Dzeko continues to put in lacklustre performances.

Indeed the trend continued against in the second leg of the and when Daniele De Rossi; who was their most inspirational player limped off, it was almost certain Roma were going to collapse and Di Francesco’s departure from Rome was all but confirmed.

No doubt his tenure at Roma will always be remembered for the Lupi’s unexpected run all the way to the semi-finals last season in the Champions League, but nostalgia can’t keep fans happy for a long time. As Roma enter a new chapter the Di Francesco story must be analysed closely in order for a club to build a brighter future.