Europa League: Mali’s Zohi powers RC Strasbourg past Eintracht Frankfurt

The 22-year-old’s first half effort was enough to hand Le Racing a vital first leg advantage over Adi Hutter’s side in France

Kevin Zohi was RC ’s hero in their 1-0 victory over in Thursday’s clash.

The Mali international, who got his first Europa League goal against Lokomotiv Plovdiv, put Thierry Laurey’s men ahead with his 33rd-minute strike.

Zohi fired past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after Eintracht’s defenders failed to clear Dimitri Lienard’s corner kick.

Article continues below

Despite the Germans’ pouring attack in the second half, Strasbourg held their nerves to win the tight encounter.

The forward was replaced with Ibrahima Sissoko in the 64th minute while Cote d’Ivoire’s Kamine Kone was on from the start to the finish as international, Lebo Mothiba replaced Adrien Thomasson with 14 minutes left to play.

🇫🇷 Strasbourg edge Frankfurt 1-0 🥳



Will they qualify? 🤷‍♂️#UEL pic.twitter.com/02S0amgBhE — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 22, 2019

Guinea's Simon Falette was not selected by manager Adi Hutter. Eintracht Frankfurt must overturn the deficit on August 29 if they hope to reach the championship's group stage.