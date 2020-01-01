Europa League last-16 draw: When is it, fixtures, teams, how to watch on TV & live stream

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the draw ceremony for the next stage of the tournament

The 2019-20 is heading towards the final stages and the last-16 participants will soon be known.

Behemoths of European football such as , , , and are hoping to continue their quest for continental glory - and also secure a precious route into the .

Not long after the round of 32 comes to a close, UEFA will be conducting a draw to see which teams play each other in the next phase of the competition.

Article continues below

More teams

To bring you up to speed, Goal has all the details, including when the draw is, which teams are involved, how to watch it live and more.

Contents

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw for the Europa League last-16 stage will be held on Friday, February 28. It will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, .

The ceremony for the draw will start at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

Return to top

Which teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?

Team Country / / / Ajax Spain / / / Copenhagen / / Scotland APOEL / Cyprus / Switzerland Cluj / Romania / Spain Olympiacos / Arsenal Greece / England AZ Alkmaar / LASK Netherlands / / Manchester United / England / Inter Bulgaria / / Red Bull Salzburg Germany / Austria / Benfica / Portugal / Germany / / Gent Italy / Belgium

Among those looking to progress are Arsenal, Inter, Celtic, Ajax and Manchester United.

Scottish side Rangers were the first team to book their place in the hat for the draw after beating Portugal's Braga 4-2 on aggregate on Wednesday, February 26.

The remainder of the 16 teams will be confirmed on the evening of Thursday, February 27.

There is no seeding or national restrictions, meaning it is an open draw where teams from the same country can be paired together.

Return to top

How to watch the Europa League last-16 draw

The draw for the Europa League last 16 will be available to stream live online using UEFA's official website. The stream will be accessible here.

In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on TV on the channel BT Sport 1.

If you are unable to follow the draw live on TV or stream it online, fear not - Goal will bring you all the news as it happens.

Return to top

When will the Europa League last-16 fixtures be played?

The 2019-20 Europa League last-16 games are scheduled to be played in March 2020.

First-leg matches will take place on Thursday, March 12. Second-leg matches will be played a week later on Thursday, March 19.

The official schedules will be determined and confirmed by UEFA after the draw has been made.

Return to top