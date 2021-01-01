Europa League: How to watch AS Roma vs Manchester United in India - TV, live stream

United are 90 minutes away from the Europa League final in Gdansk unless they ship in four or more goals in Rome...

Manchester United will have full control in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg clash against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico stadium on Thursday night, as the Premier League outfit registered a 6-2 win over the Italian side in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes (9', 71' pen) and Edinson Cavani (48', 64') nabbed doubles, while Paul Pogba (75') and Mason Greenwood (86') completed the tally, even though Lorenzo Pellegrini (15' pen) and Edin Dzeko (33') had put Roma up by a goal at one stage.

With the second leg set to take place soon, here's how you can watch AS Roma vs Manchester United in India.



Where to watch or stream the Europa League match

Europa League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

Europa League Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are expected to feature in the final on May 26 as they have a 6-2 lead from the first leg of the last-four tie. United will be in Premier League action again in the next two Wednesdays before their domestic campaign wraps up on May 23, but their called off match against Liverpool from Sunday has been rearranged for May 13.

One can expect United to make as little changes as possible with Edison Cavani starting up front and Paul Pogba on the left of midfield while Phil Jones and Anthony Martial continue to miss out due to injuries.

Roma, in all probabilities, will be looking to salvage some pride in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals but it will be interesting if the Giallorossi can keep it compact in the middle and sufficiently hit out on the break with players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko to count on.

Semifinal 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 7 12:30 AM AS Roma vs Manchester United Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)/SonyLIV

Road to Semifinal

Manchester United joined the Europa League 2020-21 campaign from the round of 32 after finishing third in the Group H of the UEFA Champions League behind PSG and RB Leipzig. The Red Devils had defeated Red Star Belgrade (4-3 aggregate) in the round of 32 and then got the better of AC Milan in the round of 16 (2-1 aggregate). In the quarterfinal, they had beaten Granada 4-0 over two legs.

AS Roma were in Group A alongside Young Boys, CFR Cluj and CSKA Sofia. Roma had topped the group stage with 13 points. In the round of 32, they defeated Braga 5-1 on aggregate and then beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16 5-1 over two legs. In the quarterfinal, they defeated Ajax 3-2 on aggregate.

